 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2020 


Sen. Joe Manchin asks lawmakers to consider censure of Trump. And an update on medical advice on your smartphone.

2020Talks - February 4, 2020 


The Iowa caucuses were last night. But we don't know the results from the Democrats until later today. President Trump was declared the winner of the Iowa Republican Caucuses over his two primary challengers.

Governor Praises TN's Medicaid System In State of State Address

The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. Gov. Bill Lee's second State of the State address focused on education, teacher pay and job creation. (Adobe Stock)
The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. Gov. Bill Lee's second State of the State address focused on education, teacher pay and job creation. (Adobe Stock)
February 4, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Gov. Bill Lee addressed the 111th Tennessee General Assembly yesterday evening in a State of the State speech that focused primarily on education, while complimenting the state's Medicaid system as the most efficient in the country.

But some health care experts said they disagree with that assessment. Kinika Young, director of children's health at the Tennessee Justice Center, said the governor still refuses to expand health care access.

"We hope that the state will now see that the best way to address all of the health care crises that the state is facing is to expand Medicaid," Young said.

In his address, Lee also noted plans to increase funding for rural health clinics and expand access to dental care. He also pledged to expand the state's Department of Mental Health outreach services from 36 counties to all 95 counties.

While she acknowledged that improving rural health services is critical, Young pointed out that the state's refusal to expand Medicaid has increased the number of uninsured children and worsened maternal mortality rates.

"The maternal mortality review committee had recommended expanding postpartum coverage up to a full year from the current 60 days that Tenncare provides," she said. "Taking up the recommendations and expanding on them is something that we hope this governor will prioritize."

In 2019, Tennessee became the first state in the country to apply for a Medicaid block grant, which would give the state more leeway in how federal health care dollars are spent.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020