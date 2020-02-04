MN Moving Forward With Clean Car Plan, Despite Uncertainty

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says transportation is the top source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. (Adobe Stock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota officials will soon will kick off another public comment period for proposed auto emission standards. The state is hopeful legal decisions and strong opposition won't kill the plan.



Last fall, Gov. Tim Walz announced his Clean Cars initiative, which would require the auto industry to adhere to strict emissions standards already adopted by states such as California. An initial public comment period wrapped up in December, and a second phase could begin next month.



Craig McDonnell, assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said whether you like the plan or not, the public has a voice in the process.



"We'll have that public comment period. We'll have a hearing where people can go in front of the administrative law judge and provide comment as well," McDonnell said. "And in addition to that formal comment period, we are still determining how we can best engage the public and let them know the basics of this rule."



One standard would require reducing tailpipe pollution of greenhouse gases. The other would require dealers to offer more electric vehicles.



The Trump administration has challenged the authority of states to adopt the California-style rules. That issue is currently tied up in the courts. And the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association has argued the plan would drive up costs, which eventually would be passed along to customers.



McDonnell said they're receptive to the concerns raised by the auto industry, and want to find common ground with those who have raised them. As for the legal challenge, he said they're moving ahead so that if they're successful, they won't have to play catch-up.



"We want to be ready for when that waiver is restored, that we can move forward with our Clean Cars Minnesota proposal as soon as possible," he said.



The state hopes to wrap up the rule-making process later this year and have the changes in place by December. The Walz administration says it does not need approval from the state Legislature.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN