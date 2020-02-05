 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 5, 2020 


Trump delivers his State of the Union address; Iowa continues to sort out caucus results; and Nevada says it won't use the app that delayed results.

2020Talks - January 5, 2020 


The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results yesterday, but candidates are on to New Hampshire. Meanwhile, President Trump delivered his State of the Union and today, the Senate votes on whether to remove him.

Community Grants Aim for Speedy Improvements

A community improvement grant program from AARP is trying something new in 2020 by adding a category for projects that focus on inclusion and diversity. (Flickr)
A community improvement grant program from AARP is trying something new in 2020 by adding a category for projects that focus on inclusion and diversity. (Flickr)
February 5, 2020

MADISON, Wis. -- Making communities more livable for people of all ages is the goal of a grant program that's looking for ideas from Wisconsin.

Nonprofit groups and government agencies now can submit their applications for community-improvement grants administered by AARP. The funding is for projects that can provide immediate results. Now in it its fourth year, the Community Challenge Grant program is offered in all U.S. states and territories.

Sam Wilson, state director for AARP Wisconsin, said they're looking for innovative solutions that address livability issues and that won't take long to finish.

"People have created 'bike fixation' stations, and benches and pathways," he said. "There are other communities that have tried traffic calming in neighborhoods where, perhaps, there have either been accidents or incidents with pedestrians, or they're just trying to slow the pace of traffic."

In general, observers have said, the application process for grants has become more competitive in recent years. But Wilson said their program removes some of the burdens so that recipients can focus less on paperwork and more on giving their community a spark. To date, the program has funded 16 projects throughout Wisconsin.

Wilson said one of the key benefits of the Community Challenge Grant is that it fills in the gap left by traditional sources of grant money, "whether it be public money or private money that a project hasn't been able to receive the resources it needs to get up and off the ground."

Nationwide, the program has awarded more than $3 million. The current application period runs through April 1, and groups that receive funding need to be ready to have their projects completed by early November. More details are online at AARP.org/CommunityChallenge and aarp.org/livable-communities.

Disclosure: AARP Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020