Grant Program Seeks More Diversity, Inclusion in MN

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants through its Community Challenge Grant program to nonprofit organizations and government entities in all 50 states and territories. (Adobe Stock)

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Making communities more livable for people of all ages is the goal of a grant program that's looking for Minnesota towns to submit their ideas.



Nonprofit groups and government agencies can apply for the livability grants from AARP.



The AARP Community Challenge grant program is in its fourth year, and this year's grants include a new category -- diversity and inclusion.



The money gives smaller agencies funding to do quick turnaround projects in their communities.



Jay Haapala, associate state director of AARP Minnesota, says the diversity and inclusion could come in a variety of ways.



"Certain parts of northern Minnesota, for example, a partnership with a tribal organization and community could be attractive to us, and a preference for our funding," he states. "Also, multi-generational programs and just initiatives."



To date, grants totaling about $110,000 have been awarded to projects across Minnesota. Nationwide, nearly $3 million have gone to these community improvements.



This year's application period runs through April 1. The money will be distributed over the summer and projects need to be completed by early November.



Last year's funding cycle brought $30,000 to Get Fit Itasca, a healthy living outreach group in Grand Rapids.



The group's community health director, Anna Johnson, says the money allowed Get Fit Itasca to build a non-motorized transportation hub along the Mississippi River. She says local residents took notice.



"A lot of people remarked how much they love the trails around that area, and a few of them were kind of surprised how many there were," she states. "So, people were really interested in exploring more of those trails and getting out to walk and bike more."



More information on the application process is online at AARP.org/community challenge.



Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN