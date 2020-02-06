 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 6, 2020 


Biden says he was knocked down in Iowa, but not out. And first-in-nation role of Iowa subject to question.

2020Talks - February 6, 2020 


On to New Hampshire, after late results from the Iowa caucuses, President Trump's State of the Union, and the Senate vote to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Grant Program Seeks More Diversity, Inclusion in MN

Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants through its Community Challenge Grant program to nonprofit organizations and government entities in all 50 states and territories. (Adobe Stock)
Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants through its Community Challenge Grant program to nonprofit organizations and government entities in all 50 states and territories. (Adobe Stock)
February 6, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Making communities more livable for people of all ages is the goal of a grant program that's looking for Minnesota towns to submit their ideas.

Nonprofit groups and government agencies can apply for the livability grants from AARP.

The AARP Community Challenge grant program is in its fourth year, and this year's grants include a new category -- diversity and inclusion.

The money gives smaller agencies funding to do quick turnaround projects in their communities.

Jay Haapala, associate state director of AARP Minnesota, says the diversity and inclusion could come in a variety of ways.

"Certain parts of northern Minnesota, for example, a partnership with a tribal organization and community could be attractive to us, and a preference for our funding," he states. "Also, multi-generational programs and just initiatives."

To date, grants totaling about $110,000 have been awarded to projects across Minnesota. Nationwide, nearly $3 million have gone to these community improvements.

This year's application period runs through April 1. The money will be distributed over the summer and projects need to be completed by early November.

Last year's funding cycle brought $30,000 to Get Fit Itasca, a healthy living outreach group in Grand Rapids.

The group's community health director, Anna Johnson, says the money allowed Get Fit Itasca to build a non-motorized transportation hub along the Mississippi River. She says local residents took notice.

"A lot of people remarked how much they love the trails around that area, and a few of them were kind of surprised how many there were," she states. "So, people were really interested in exploring more of those trails and getting out to walk and bike more."

More information on the application process is online at AARP.org/community challenge.

Disclosure: AARP Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020