 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 10, 2020. 


The Iowa Democratic Party declares Pete Buttigieg the winner by a razor-thin margin. And, a new effort to fight child hunger.

2020Talks - February 10, 2020 


Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh drops out of the GOP primary, and says he'll vote Democrat if Trump wins the nomination. Plus, seven Democratic candidates took the stage at the New Hampshire ABC News debate Friday night.

Key Defender of Democracy Marks 100th Year

The League of Women Voters seeks to empower voters of all genders and political affiliations. (AdobeStock)
The League of Women Voters seeks to empower voters of all genders and political affiliations. (AdobeStock)
February 10, 2020

CHICAGO -- August 26 will mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote in the United States. And this week, a key player in the voting-rights movement also marks a milestone. On February 14, 1920, the advocates and organizations behind the women's suffrage movement gathered in Chicago and created the League of Women Voters.

Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Illinois Audra Wilson said the centennial presents an opportunity to examine the league's history and the obstacles overcome to ensure all women have a voice at the polls.

"It still took another 45 years before the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and we are still contemporarily dealing with attacks on that right to vote," Wilson said. "So we are reminding people of why we are still relevant 100 years later, and why, quite frankly, we still have to be talking about preserving that right to vote."

The League's initial goal was to educate women about their new right to vote, and Wilson said since then, the organization has continued to defend democracy as it educates and empowers voters of all genders and political affiliations.

Along with events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters and the 19th Amendment, Wilson said League events this year will also focus on the 2020 elections.

"Not withstanding the pomp and circumstances of a lot of these larger elections, the elections that are the most significant to the average voters are the ones that are happening locally," she said, "because these are elections that have the impact on individuals' daily lives."

While Wilson encourages all voters to cast a ballot, she noted it also should be done responsibly.

"It's so easy to get misinformation about candidates and stances and their beliefs because they're being inundated and they don't know how to sift through a lot of the chatter and to identify some really good information so they can make informed decisions," she said. "Sometimes they might give up, period: 'Well, forget about it, I just don't even want to bother.'"

The League of Women Voters of Illinois just released a new Illinois Voter Guide that includes information about the candidates on the ballot. The league also will be hosting nonpartisan forums around the state that will allow voters to ask questions directly to local candidates.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020