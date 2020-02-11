NH Democratic Primary Turnout Not Expected to Break Records

Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to win the New Hampshire Democratic Primary, according to the latest polls. (Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons)

CONCORD, N.H. -- All eyes are on the New Hampshire primary today, but the head of the Democratic Party here does not expect record turnout.



Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a media call Monday that Democratic voters are committed to defeating President Donald Trump. But Buckley thinks they may not be as motivated to go to the polls as they were in 2008, when then Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were the candidates.



"I don't think anyone is expecting a turnout like 2008," Buckley said. "There's no indication that we're going to be matched or be near 2008."



According to two polls over the weekend, Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the race in New Hampshire with close to 30% of potential votes. Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is second, behind by 7-8%.



So far, the race in Iowa has still not been called, but Buttigieg has more national delegates.



Buckley explained why he does not expect the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary to break any voter turnout records.



"We have multiple candidates representing the perspectives of all of the voters, so that they have some choices," he said. "And some voters might just not want to be forced to make a choice between one of these candidates because they believe that whoever is the nominee, they are going to support them."



There also was lower-than-expected voter turnout in the Iowa caucuses last week: Less than 3% more Democratic voters showed up for the 2020 Iowa Caucuses than in 2016. While this may not sound like a big deal, turnout for the 2018 midterm elections reached the highest level in a century, which may signal Democratic voter fatigue. Still, Buckley said he believes a larger share of Democrats is going to vote in New Hampshire than in any other primary state.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH