 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 11, 2020 


Trump releases budget proposing deep cuts to safety net; and all eyes on New Hampshire for its primary vote.

2020Talks - February 11, 2020 


Today's the New Hampshire primary. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders seem to be favorites, and Minnesota Amy Senator is in third place in some polls.

Pilot Program Helps KY Adults Complete GED, College Degree

Around 36 million Americans have some college credit but no degree, according to federal data. (Adobe Stock)
Around 36 million Americans have some college credit but no degree, according to federal data. (Adobe Stock)
February 11, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky is the first state to participate in a pilot program aimed at helping adult learners choose the best path toward obtaining their GED, certificate or college degree. The program trains local volunteers to reach out to prospective adult learners in their communities.

Jen Schramm is a labor market issues expert with the AARP Public Policy Institute. She said currently 7 million jobs in the U.S. remain unfilled because employers can't find qualified workers. At the same time, many workers, often age 50 or older, are stuck in a field or can't move into a higher-wage job because they lack credentials or the degree required.

"We want to be able to help adults find ways for them to meet their educational goals - whether they are trying to complete a GED, a college certificate, or getting an associate's or a bachelors degree," Schramm said. "We want to make sure that they are aware of the different paths that are available to them in Kentucky."

By 2030, it's expected at least 60% of working-age adults in Kentucky will need to have earned a postsecondary-education degree or credential to meet workforce demands. More information on the program is available at aarp.org/ComebackKy.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education president Aaron Thompson said there are an estimated 1.2 million adult learners in the Commonwealth.
,
"And many of these have some hours toward college credit," Thompson said, "but they have, in many cases tons of life experiences."

Schramm pointed out the number of jobs requiring qualified workers will continue to increase.

"Communities can't rely on on the K-12 pipeline to meet that need," Schrramm said. "They have to find ways to help empower older learners to obtain the college credentials that they'll need to have the types of jobs that will be growing in the future."

Among adults who have reported completing a work-experience program, the most commonly chosen fields are health care and teaching, according to a report by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020