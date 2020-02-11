 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 11, 2020 


Trump releases budget proposing deep cuts to safety net; and all eyes on New Hampshire for its primary vote.

2020Talks - February 11, 2020 


Today's the New Hampshire primary. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders seem to be favorites, and Minnesota Amy Senator is in third place in some polls.

Shifting Growing Seasons, Extreme Weather Affecting NC Farmers

Climate change is projected to adversely impact nationwide yields of corn, soybeans, rice, sorghum, cotton, oats, and other crops. (Adobe Stock)
Climate change is projected to adversely impact nationwide yields of corn, soybeans, rice, sorghum, cotton, oats, and other crops. (Adobe Stock)
February 11, 2020

COVE CITY, N.C. -- North Carolina farmers are working to keep their crops healthy amid rising temperatures and more frequent extreme weather. Last year, some growers reported extreme heat and little rain caused them to lose nearly half of their corn crop.

Billy McLawhorn is an independent agricultural consultant who works with farmers in eastern North Carolina on soil and crop management. He said this growing season, farmers should be planning ahead.

"One thing that we're trying to get growers to do is to examine the vulnerability to either floods or droughts or severe weather impacts," McLawhorn said.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows heavy rainfall, hurricanes and storms are occurring more frequently in the southeastern U.S.

McLawthorn cited no-till farming, a practice where farmers leave the soil in its natural state rather than overturning it each season, as one way to mitigate losses from changing weather patterns.

"Growers need to be more and more resilient all the time; that's the nature of their job to begin with, but spreading risk to whatever extent that they can," he said.

He added that while warmer fall temperatures can be a boon for farmers growing crops such as soybeans, peanuts and sweet potatoes, it can have devastating impacts on other crops such as corn.

"We're having warmer weather in the fall, which sometimes means crops mature that wouldn't in a more normal season," he said. "Sometimes it extends the growing season."

North Carolina is home to more than 50,000 farms, which collectively bring in around $76 billion in annual income.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020