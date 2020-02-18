Warren: ‘Road to White House Runs Right through Virginia’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stirs up the crowd at her first presidential campaign rally in Virginia last week. (Wikimedia Commons)

ARLINGTON, Va. - Sen. Elizabeth Warren became the first presidential candidate after the New Hampshire primary to visit Virginia last week. Virginia is one of the top four states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, with 99 delegates available.



The Massachusetts Senator pumped up a crowd of more than four thousand at Wakefield High School's gym in Arlington Thursday night. First, she slammed billionaire opponent Michael Bloomberg's comments about discriminatory housing practices.



Then, she talked about about the importance of the Commonwealth to her campaign.



"We heard from two states," said Warren. "We've got 55 states and territories ready to go. You all are a Super Tuesday state, and that means the road to the White House runs right through Virginia."



Warren said her aim in Virginia, and other Super Tuesday states - including North Carolina and Texas - is to reset a perception that her campaign is in crisis after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.



Democratic contender Rep. Tulsi Gabbard - D-Honolulu - is appearing in Fairfax, Virginia, tonight and former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be there this Sunday.



Warren is counting on a stronghold of progressive voters in Northern Virginia to help capture the Commonwealth - the same voters who helped flip the General Assembly to a Democratic majority this year for the first time in a generation.



Before introducing Sen. Warren at the rally, Democratic state Delegate Kathy Tran - D-Fairfax - touted Virginia's Democratic lawmakers by listing the Legislature's progressive accomplishments in this year's session.



"We have ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, raised the minimum wage," said Tran. "We passed bills to protect our environment, expand equality to LGBTQ Virginians, and so much more."



Supporters at the rally seemed to be optimistic that Warren could round up a large enough share of delegates on Super Tuesday, March 3, to keep the campaign alive. Fifteen states and territories are holding primaries that day.