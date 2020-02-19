 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2020 


President Trump commutes the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Plus, warming expected to be hot topic at NV debate.

2020Talks - February 19, 2020 


Tonight's the Las Vegas debate, ahead of this weekend's Nevada caucuses. Some candidates are trying to regain the spotlight and others are trying to keep momentum.

Most NM Voters Want Gila, San Francisco Rivers Protected

More than 50% of New Mexico residents in a new poll strongly agree that the U.S. Congress should permanently protect the Gila River as Wild and Scenic. (wildlife.state.nm.us)
More than 50% of New Mexico residents in a new poll strongly agree that the U.S. Congress should permanently protect the Gila River as Wild and Scenic. (wildlife.state.nm.us)
February 19, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A poll out this week shows that New Mexico voters by a significant margin support "Wild and Scenic" designations for the Gila and San Francisco rivers and their tributaries.

Commissioned by the Southwest Green Chamber of Commerce, the poll shows 65% of voters in the four counties surrounding the rivers and 76% of voters statewide support protecting the waterways.

Guadalupe Cano, a member of the city council in Silver City, said the designated protection would help sustain local and rural economies that depend on such traditions as grazing, ranching, hunting and fishing.

"The lifeblood of our community is the forest and river; that's the one thing that connects every single person in the community," she said. "This is the one thing that crosses generations, it crosses different socioeconomic groups, different ethnicities, everything."

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, both D-N.M., have committed to introducing legislation that would safeguard roughly 450 miles of both rivers and their tributaries as Wild and Scenic. Local municipalities and governments on the Gila and San Francisco also have pledged their support for preserving the waterways.

New Mexico's Gila area became the world's first wilderness when it received the designation in 1924. The Wild and Scenic designation would go farther because it specifically protects the free-flowing nature of rivers, something the Wilderness Act and other designations cannot do. Cano said it also would protect people's experience of the river.

"Some people, they come to New Mexico because they're looking for solitude," she said, "and then there's some people who were raised on the river and so, that's something they do every year as a tradition with their family. Being able to go the river and have those moments with your family is really important, and family is really important in this state."

Annually, outdoor recreation generates nearly $10 billion in consumer spending in New Mexico, including $3 billion in wages and salaries. Outdoor recreation also employs nearly 100,000 people in the state.

The poll, conducted in late 2019, included interviews with almost 400 state voters and is online at wildgilariver.org.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020