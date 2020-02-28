 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 28 2020 


Coronavirus updates from coast to coast; and safety-net programs face deep cuts by Trump administration.

2020Talks - February 28, 2020 


Tomorrow are the South Carolina primaries, and former VP Joe Biden leads in the poll, followed by winner of the first three contests, Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer. Some Republican South Carolinians may vote for Sanders because they want closed primaries.

Drop-Off Clinics Keeping People with Mental Illness, Substance Abuse Out of Jail

Tennessee's pre-arrest diversion clinics connected more than 7,000 people to mental-health treatment instead of jail between 2017 and 2019. (Adobe Stock)
Tennessee's pre-arrest diversion clinics connected more than 7,000 people to mental-health treatment instead of jail between 2017 and 2019. (Adobe Stock)
February 28, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee is increasing the number of drop-off clinics that allow police officers to take people with mental-health and/or substance-abuse issues to a treatment provider instead of jail.

Sejal West, senior vice president for operations of Volunteer Behavioral Healthcare System, says the jail diversion program is a close collaboration between local criminal-justice systems, law enforcement and treatment providers.

"Just even the process of determining which crimes, which offenses would be appropriate for this, that was done collectively," says West. "There are low-level misdemeanors, where there's not a victim. Like trespassing and loitering, public intoxication. Those are a lot of the charges we see."

West's organization covers 31 counties in middle and east Tennessee and is slated to receive $500,000 in funding to help build a new clinic.

According to state data, between 2017 and 2019, pre-arrest diversion clinics connected more than seven thousand people to mental-health treatment, saving an estimated $9.8 million.

Kim Parker, director of inpatient and crisis services at Pathways Behavioral Health Services, says the funding will help her organization build a new clinic in a closed-down hospital in rural west Tennessee.

"We will be able to use that rural hospital to provide this service to get the people the treatment that they need," says Parker, "as well as reduce the overcrowding in the jails."

This year Gov. Bill Lee budgeted $1.5 million to boost the pre-arrest diversion program in rural, underserved and distressed parts of the state.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020