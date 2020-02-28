 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 28 2020 


Coronavirus updates from coast to coast; and safety-net programs face deep cuts by Trump administration.

2020Talks - February 28, 2020 


Tomorrow are the South Carolina primaries, and former VP Joe Biden leads in the poll, followed by winner of the first three contests, Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer. Some Republican South Carolinians may vote for Sanders because they want closed primaries.

Poll: Utahns Don’t Want More Restrictions on Abortion Rights

A new poll shows that most Utahns don't want the state Legislature to approve any more restrictions on women's reproductive rights. (rocketclips/AdobeStock)
A new poll shows that most Utahns don't want the state Legislature to approve any more restrictions on women's reproductive rights. (rocketclips/AdobeStock)
February 28, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY - Members of the Utah Legislature have proposed a significant number of bills this session to restrict women's reproductive rights. However, a recent poll shows that a majority of Utahns disagree with their elected officials.

The poll asked about 800 Utah citizens regarding issues such as sex education, contraceptive access, abortion, and Roe vs. Wade. Despite Republican support for a bill banning most abortions in the state, the vast majority of Utahns said the Legislature should not pass any more restrictions.

Karrie Galloway, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Utah, says state lawmakers are not listening to the people who elected them.

"The state Legislature, because we have a super-majority of one party here, have said that they don't believe a woman should be able to have a choice," says Galloway. "What this poll provides is to let us know that the people they are representing don't feel that way."

Despite the poll results, legislators behind the two major bills affecting abortions defended them, and said despite the poll results, they believe a majority of Utahns agree with them.

In addition, 65% support "medically accurate" sex education, 80% back state funding of reproductive health services for low-income families, and 52% want the courts to uphold Roe versus Wade. Galloway says lawmakers have been busy this session passing so-called "trap laws" on abortion rights, which would not become effective unless the Supreme Court outlaws abortions.

"The fact that close to 80% of the sample, once they've learned how many "trap laws" Utah has already passed, feels there's no need to restrict abortion further," says Galloway.

Galloway is referring to the fact that poll respondents weren't initially told about the current restrictions on reproductive rights in Utah. But when pollsters informed them, a majority changed their answer to say lawmakers should not pass any more restriction.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - UT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020