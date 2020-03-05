Nevada Women's Suffrage Marker Unveiled in Las Vegas

By August 1920, 36 states including Nevada had ratified the 19th Amendment, ensuring that across the country, the right to vote could not be denied based on sex. (nevadawomen.org)

LAS VEGAS -- Nevada is getting a head start in celebrating the ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago this August, installing a new marker in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday.



The marker was created to recognize the significant efforts of the city's women in the fight for voting rights. University of Nevada history professor Joanne Goodwin, who organized the event, said the marker is one of five in Nevada and part of a national effort to recognize events and notable figures in the suffrage campaign. She said the suffrage battle continues today -- and not only for women.



"It's not over for voting rights and it's not over for women in equal rights," she said. "There's voter suppression in a lot of areas."



The marker will be unveiled at a 10 a.m. ceremony at Centennial Park in Las Vegas. Goodwin said the plan to place historic markers in Nevada and each U.S. state and territory is being led by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites.



The Collaborative has created a digital map that shows more than 1,000 places and people who worked for women's suffrage from the middle of the 19th century through 1920. Goodwin said the Las Vegas event coincides with Women's History Month in March, and is a good opportunity for educators to call attention to women's contributions in Nevada.



"It is shocking," she said, "that in high schools, secondary schools today, students are still not taught the history of women in this country -- in 2020, that we not acknowledging the role of half the population."



The 19th Amendment ratified by Congress in 1920 was written to prevent voting rights from being denied based on sex, but racism in the United States continued to stop many women from voting, including those of African-American, Asian-American, Hispanic-American and American Indian heritage.



Information on the National Votes for Women's Trail is online at ncwhs.org.