KY Physicians Expecting COVID-19 Cases

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a betacoronavirus, like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, and all three viruses originate in bats, according to the CDC. (Adobe Stock)

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky public health officials are preparing for the possibility that COVID-19 could spread within the Commonwealth.



No cases in the state have been reported so far. However, Dr. Brent Wright, president of the Kentucky Medical Association, says COVID-19, like any other infectious disease, already is spreading within local communities.



"The information is moving rapidly," he stresses. "I would not be surprised to hear that coronavirus was diagnosed in Kentucky."



Wright notes that having the seasonal flu, which continues to circulate across Kentucky, weakens the immune system, leaving individuals more susceptible to contracting other illnesses such as coronavirus.



And he says frequent hand washing for 20 seconds using hot, soapy water is the most powerful way to prevent the spread of both novel coronavirus and the flu.



Wright says Kentuckians should rely on their local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other reputable organizations for updates.



"Find a trusted news source," he urges. "Have a good relationship with your healthcare experts and professionals in your community. Try to avoid hearsay. Try to avoid panic."



Residents can visit kycovid19.ky.gov for updates and information on the emerging public health threat.