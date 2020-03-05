 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 5, 2020 


The House allocates $8 billion plus to fight the coronavirus; and we take a look at how Biden won Maine.

2020Talks - March 5, 2020 


After disappointing results for former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Super Tuesday, he dropped out of the race. Some voters in Texas faced extremely long lines and wait times to vote, due to high turnout.

KY Physicians Expecting COVID-19 Cases

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a betacoronavirus, like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, and all three viruses originate in bats, according to the CDC. (Adobe Stock)
The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a betacoronavirus, like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, and all three viruses originate in bats, according to the CDC. (Adobe Stock)
March 5, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky public health officials are preparing for the possibility that COVID-19 could spread within the Commonwealth.

No cases in the state have been reported so far. However, Dr. Brent Wright, president of the Kentucky Medical Association, says COVID-19, like any other infectious disease, already is spreading within local communities.

"The information is moving rapidly," he stresses. "I would not be surprised to hear that coronavirus was diagnosed in Kentucky."

Wright notes that having the seasonal flu, which continues to circulate across Kentucky, weakens the immune system, leaving individuals more susceptible to contracting other illnesses such as coronavirus.

And he says frequent hand washing for 20 seconds using hot, soapy water is the most powerful way to prevent the spread of both novel coronavirus and the flu.

Wright says Kentuckians should rely on their local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other reputable organizations for updates.

"Find a trusted news source," he urges. "Have a good relationship with your healthcare experts and professionals in your community. Try to avoid hearsay. Try to avoid panic."

Residents can visit kycovid19.ky.gov for updates and information on the emerging public health threat.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020