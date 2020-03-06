 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 6, 2020 


Sen. Elizabeth Warren exits the race for the White House; and California combats Trump policies that impact children.

2020Talks - March 6, 2020 


Senator Elizabeth Warren drops her bid for the nomination. Some folks in states that vote next Tuesday already voted by mail-in absentee -- and some for Warren -- but Michigan gives their voters the option to "spoil" a ballot, have it destroyed and replaced by their local clerk's office.

ICE Agents on Campus Subject of Memo to Albuquerque Schools

Albuquerque, a self-identified "Immigrant Friendly City" said the number of individuals arrested and detained there by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents increased dramatically early last month. (afsc.org)
Albuquerque, a self-identified "Immigrant Friendly City" said the number of individuals arrested and detained there by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents increased dramatically early last month. (afsc.org)
March 6, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A memo will soon go out to principals in New Mexico's largest public school district, reminding them about the district's policy on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The Albuquerque school district has the most kids in the state, and its policy prohibits federal agencies from coming onto a school campus unless they have a warrant.

Brandon Baca, who manages the district's Refugee and Newcomer Supports Program, says the memo follows a February statement from city officials referencing a "recent surge" in local arrests by ICE.

"It was in response to the activity that we've seen throughout the city," says Baca. "There has been about a ten-fold increase in the number of detentions by ICE in Albuquerque."

The memo instructs principals not to defy ICE agents, but instead call their supervisor or school district police should ICE officers demand access to school property.

ICE has not acknowledged increased activity in Albuquerque, but the federal government has said it will increase its presence in major sanctuary cities as the Trump administration seeks to put pressure on the sanctuary city movement.

Baca says the memo - which states that schools are meant to be safe places for all children, including those believed to be in the country illegally - was implemented in 2006. But he adds the district wants principals to educate students about their rights, so they can defend them should it be necessary.

"Because there's been this increase, we felt it would be a good time, because we know that that's going to be deeply affecting our schools very soon, and probably already has begun to affect a lot of our schools."

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller signed the city's "immigrant-friendly" resolution in April 2018, limiting resources the city can use to enforce federal immigration laws.

The resolution has been controversial, as the Trump administration has warned it could make the city ineligible for millions of dollars in federal grant funding to fight violent crime.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020