 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 13, 2020 


Multiple states closing schools in response to the coronavirus. Some front-line workers don't have option to self-isolate.

2020Talks - March 13, 2020 


Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders address the coronavirus, and the Trump administration's response so far. In Ohio, some voting procedures have changed, like moving polling locations away from nursing homes.

Faculty Face Challenges as SUNY Goes to Distance Learning

Effective next Thursday, most SUNY and CUNY classes will take place online. (olezzo/Adobe Stock)
Effective next Thursday, most SUNY and CUNY classes will take place online. (olezzo/Adobe Stock)
March 13, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. - Faculty at SUNY campuses are moving quickly to make the transition to distance learning as classrooms close down in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that City and State University of New York campuses will switch to online learning for the majority of classes through the end of the academic year.

Fred Kowal is president of United University Professions, the union representing SUNY faculty. He says developing a college course for online teaching typically takes months of preparation, but they have one week.

"We are working very closely with SUNY," says Kowal. "They understand the scope of the challenge and that's good because what is being undertaken is massive."

Yesterday, the University at Albany announced that a student there has been confirmed to have the new coronavirus. The switch to online learning will go into effect next Thursday.

Kowal notes that SUNY is allowing some latitude in how it approaches the transition, especially for classes that may require students to be on campus to complete their course work.

"Whether it's a dance program at Brockport or a dairy-herd management course at Cobleskill or obviously our medical students at the four medical campuses," says Kowal.

He adds that while the health and safety of faculty and students are the top priority, the academic quality of the university system also must be maintained.

Kowal points out that no one can predict how long it will be necessary to maintain the steps now being taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are approaching it as a temporary situation, an emergency situation and as a way of ensuring that students can get through the remainder of the semester," says Kowal. "Then, working with SUNY, hopefully we'll be looking at a fall semester that will return to normal."

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020