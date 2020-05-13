 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- May 13, 2020 


House Democrats push a $3 trillion stimulus package - GOP Senate declares it dead on arrival; and COVID-19 risks for farm workers.

2020Talks - May 13, 2020 


The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for three subpoenas of President Trump's tax returns. And there were two special elections, in CA-25 and WI-07, plus statewide primaries in Nebraska yesterday.

COVID Long-Term Care Death Rate Highest in New Hampshire

More than 110 people have passed away from COVID-19 in New Hampshire, with close to 80% of deaths occurring in long-term care facilities, such as Bellamy Fields. All 19 new deaths announced on Wednesday were long-term care residents. (Bellamy Fields Website)
More than 110 people have passed away from COVID-19 in New Hampshire, with close to 80% of deaths occurring in long-term care facilities, such as Bellamy Fields. All 19 new deaths announced on Wednesday were long-term care residents. (Bellamy Fields Website)
May 8, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. - Nearly 80% of people dying from COVID-19 in New Hampshire lived in long-term care facilities - the highest share of these deaths of any state, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

New Hampshire Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette explained at a Wednesday press briefing that New Hampshire has the third oldest population in the country, part of why COVID-19 is ravaging the elderly.

"There's always a point where I can say I wish I would have had the supplies on the first of March to go through and test all long-term care staff," says Shibinette. "But that's not reality and we didn't have those supplies then. We do have them now, and we're testing everybody we can."

New Hampshire is drastically increasing testing of long-term care residents and workers. Also starting this week, anyone in an at-risk population or feeling any COVID-19 symptom can schedule a test without a doctor's approval over the phone or online at nh.gov/covid19.

Shibinette worked in long-term care for more than twenty years. She believes the spread could have been so fast in New Hampshire long-term care facilities because of one big thing.

"The makeup of the building," says Shibinette. "So is the building one or two big units or is it cut up into 10 small units? What that does is provide a physical separation between the residents unit-to-unit, and I think that's an important fact."

While the share of nursing home deaths is high, New Hampshire's overall COVID-19 mortality rate is among the bottom third in the country. Because community transmission is relatively low, parts of the state economy are reopening.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020