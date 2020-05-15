As NH Election Laws Change, Dems Launch New Website

More than 70% of eligible voters in New Hampshire cast ballots in the 2016 General Election. (Voteinnh.org)

CONCORD, N.H. - The New Hampshire Democratic Party has launched a new website this week. 'VoteinNH.org' includes information about voting registration, polling places, and any legal challenges that may occur before Election Day.



Holly Shulman - senior communications advisor for New Hampshire Dems - says they're updating the site frequently, in light of ongoing litigation around voter registration as well as COVID-19 health considerations.



"We believe that no voter should have to choose between their health and safety and their right to vote," says Shulman. "And we'll keep voters updated on any changes and adaptations the state pursues to make sure of that."



Anyone worried about COVID-19 who's registered to vote can vote absentee in New Hampshire - when requesting an absentee ballot, they just need to check the box for 'disability.'



The state is still squabbling over more stringent voter ID requirements from Senate Bill 3 back in 2017. Attorneys for the state are appealing a lower-court decision that found SB 3 unconstitutional.



One key group that may have voting registration questions is college students, particularly those who won't be living in New Hampshire this fall. Quentin Palfrey chairs the Voter Protection Corps, and also ran voter-protection efforts in 2004 for then-presidential candidate John Kerry.



Palfrey says college students who have recently lived in the Granite State should be able to vote here.



"Their rights are pretty simple," says Palfrey. "If they live in New Hampshire and they choose New Hampshire as their domicile for voting purposes, they should be allowed to vote there."



The 'VoteinNH.org' website cautions that the state is updating the rules for mailing in voter registration forms. It suggests signing up for the site's election update emails, which will notify people when these changes are finalized.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.