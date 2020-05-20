 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 20, 2020 


Updates on meat plants; a decrease in the number of child abuse complaints; and school nurses try to fill the gap during COVID-19 pandemic.

2020Talks - May 20, 2020 


Some 100 million people didn't vote in 2016; the Knight Foundation commissioned a report to find out why. Plus, Biden's veepstakes ramp up, and new names are being floated in the meantime.

NC Deploys Natural Disaster Hotline During Pandemic

A poll by the American Psychiatric Association found more than 60% of Americans are experiencing stress and anxiety because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
A poll by the American Psychiatric Association found more than 60% of Americans are experiencing stress and anxiety because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
May 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Many North Carolinians find themselves feeling grief, anxiety or depression these days, and experts say mental-health issues from the coronavirus pandemic are not unlike those seen during natural disasters.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2018, said Kody Kingsley, deputy secretary for behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disabilities at the state's Department of Health and Human Services, trained crisis counselors provided emotional support to more than 200,000 residents of coastal counties. Now, the helpline -- called "Hope4NC" -- is available to people in all 100 counties. While becoming infected still remains a concern, Kingsley said the psychological effects of isolation and financial stress can't be ignored.

"If you are an older person who is already relatively isolated but had your one thing that you did every week that helped you connect with community, and now that's gone, you know? In the end, what I think is really core for us to know is that behavioral health is not an add-on. Behavioral health is essential to health," he said.

Kingsley said counselors are trained to help individuals normalize their experiences during the pandemic, get access to additional resources, and build resiliency. The 'Hope4NC' helpline number is 1-855-587-3463, and it's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Because helpline staff is able to make referrals to community-based counselors, Kingsley said, there's an opportunity beyond the pandemic for people to seek to help for mental-health issues they've had, or haven't been aware of until now.

"I think this is a great opportunity for North Carolina to address longstanding mental-health issues that are really going to just be brought to the surface by COVID-19," he said.

Online resources and information on staying physically and mentally healthy during the pandemic also can be found at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020