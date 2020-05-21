 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 21, 2020 


Trump threatens federal funding over mail-in ballots; church leaders call for more aid to people struggling during the pandemic.

2020Talks - May 21, 2020 


More back-and-forth court rulings in Texas, one of five states without no-excuse absentee voting this year. And a Montana court strikes down so-called 'ballot harvesting' law, which limited Native Americans' voting options.

56,000+ Nebraska Workers Have Lost Employer-Provided Health Coverage

Unemployed Nebraskans have 60 days to enroll for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act online at HealthCare.gov, because loss of employment is a qualifying event that opens up a special enrollment period. (Bytemarks/Flickr)
Unemployed Nebraskans have 60 days to enroll for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act online at HealthCare.gov, because loss of employment is a qualifying event that opens up a special enrollment period. (Bytemarks/Flickr)
May 21, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Since the economic fallout of the COVID-19 health emergency began in March, the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits has skyrocketed, and so has the number of people who lost their employer-based health insurance.

In Nebraska, 120,000 workers have lost jobs, according to the Economic Policy Institute, and more than 56,000 have lost their health coverage.

Ben Zipperer, an economist with the institute, says access to health insurance already was tough before the health crisis.

"The current pandemic is really exposing, I think, the main weakness in this system, that we tie health insurance coverage to employment," he states. "Many countries have dealt with this problem by guaranteeing health insurance. That is something that we could do."

Zipperer says one short-term fix to help people who have lost coverage and can't afford to buy insurance without an income would be to extend Medicaid and Medicare to everyone affected by the crisis.

Nationally, 35 million Americans have lost jobs or been furloughed since mid-March, and more than 16 million have lost their health insurance.

Zipperer says access to affordable health insurance, unemployment benefits, even emergency food assistance is not easy during normal times. He says it can be especially terrifying for workers to lose their health insurance as a result of, and during, an ongoing pandemic.

"And now we're in an absolute health and economic crisis where over 30 million Americans have likely lost their job," he stats. "In that kind of crisis, we want to have the strongest social support systems as possible, and we don't have that right now."

Out-of-work Nebraskans have 60 days to enroll for coverage through the Affordable Care Act online at HealthCare.gov. Loss of employment is a qualifying event that opens up a special enrollment period.

Once Nebraska fully expands Medicaid under the ACA, residents who lose their income altogether will likely qualify for the federal program, which doesn't charge premiums and has very low out-of-pocket costs.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020