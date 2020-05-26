 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2020 


University of California gets high marks for shelving standardized test scores during the pandemic; and the work-from-home trend could be a boon for people with disabilities.

2020Talks - May 26, 2020 


Monday was Memorial Day. More than 100,000 people in the five major U.S. territories are military veterans, but can't vote for commander-in-chief. Plus, Puerto Rico has a statehood referendum this November.

EPA Won't Tighten Air Standards; Experts Warn of Health Issues

Early studies from researchers at Harvard University found a small increase in long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to a large increase in the COVID-19 death rate. (Adobe Stock)
Early studies from researchers at Harvard University found a small increase in long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to a large increase in the COVID-19 death rate. (Adobe Stock)
May 26, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Environmental Protection Agency says it plans to leave current limits on air pollution unchanged, but critics say the particle pollution standards aren't strict enough and put human health at risk.

John Bachmann is a former associate director for science policy at the EPA's Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards and current member of the Environmental Protection Network. He said there is mounting evidence particulate matter can cause serious harm - even in small amounts.

"What EPA has found over the years is there is a casual relationship between fine particles, mortality, hospital admissions - especially for people who are elderly, who have pre-existing conditions, especially cardiovascular disease," Bachmann said.

The EPA has argued the current science doesn't prove that reducing particulate matter can improve public health. The agency is holding a public hearing via teleconference on the proposal to retain the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for Particulate Matter on Wednesday.

Bachmann said the decision is a departure from the norm, noting the agency historically has tightened air-quality standards every time they were up for review.

"Starting in 1997, if you want to look at it that way, the data got stronger, and in each year, either new or more stringent standards were set," he said.

He said the decision potentially could lead to more chronic health conditions and premature deaths in communities with higher levels of air-pollution exposure, and said preliminary research indicates survivors of serious COVID-19 illness may be more susceptible to air pollution.

"So in both directions, you have COVID making people more susceptible, air pollution - if you've been exposed to it for several years - making people more likely to die of COVID," he said. "It's a terrible combination."

The deadline to submit public comments on the EPA's proposal to maintain current air-pollution standards is June 29.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020