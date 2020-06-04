 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 4, 2020 


Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd now face criminal charges; faith leaders call for action against racial injustice.

2020Talks - June 4, 2020 


The 2020 Census, delayed because of the new coronavirus, is ramping back up to provide an accurate count so, among other things, states can redraw districts for 2021 and 2022. Plus, national figures across the country decry President Trump's response to protests.

Advocates Urge Latinos to Support Conservation, Fight Climate Change

Advocates say discriminatory practices historically have limited Latino access to America's parks and public lands, negatively affecting their overall health and well-being. (Monart/AdobeStock)
Advocates say discriminatory practices historically have limited Latino access to America's parks and public lands, negatively affecting their overall health and well-being. (Monart/AdobeStock)

June 4, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Conservation and public health groups are calling on Latinos to take action to preserve public lands and combat climate change.

Groups such as the Hispanic Access Foundation are specifically calling for Latinos to push for final passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. That legislation funds the $12 billion backlog of deferred maintenance projects in America's national parks and monuments, and permanently funds future needs.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona says the COVID-19 crisis has focused attention on how poverty and pollution historically have affected the health and well-being of Latino communities.

"The link between conservation and Latino health was clear prior to COVID-19, but these last two months of isolation or more has made that case clearer than ever," he states.

Grijalva says a final vote on the act is pending in Congress this week. It also would fully fund the long-postponed Land and Water Conservation Fund, which would improve parkland in almost every U.S. county, and return $4 in benefits for every dollar invested.

Grijalva chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources and says decades of discriminatory housing practices have brought low-income jobs and industrial pollution to many Latino neighborhoods with little or no access to parks or public lands.

"The vast majority of Latinos do not have that access to green space and parks that is close to their neighborhoods and homes," Grijalva points out. "That's a preexisting condition, because that prevents the needed fresh air to maintain physical and mental health."

Shanna Edberg directs conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation. She says the group has developed an extensive Congressional Conservation Toolkit to help advocates and lawmakers better understand the role of the Latino community in promoting conservation.

"Latino voters want Congress to protect clean water, clean air and public lands," she states. "It's a resource for lawmakers and it's also a resource for advocates to know how their Latino constituents are thinking and voting on these issues. "

Edberg says passage of the Great American Outdoors Act would fund thousands of conservation projects across the country, creating much needed jobs to mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19.

Disclosure: Hispanic Access Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020