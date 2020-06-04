 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 4, 2020 


Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd now face criminal charges; faith leaders call for action against racial injustice.

2020Talks - June 4, 2020 


The 2020 Census, delayed because of the new coronavirus, is ramping back up to provide an accurate count so, among other things, states can redraw districts for 2021 and 2022. Plus, national figures across the country decry President Trump's response to protests.

Michigan Faith Community Urges End to White Silence

The Movement for Black Lives' Week of Action offers ways that Michiganders can show up for racial justice at the local level. (AdobeStock)
The Movement for Black Lives' Week of Action offers ways that Michiganders can show up for racial justice at the local level. (AdobeStock)
June 4, 2020

LANSING, Mich. -- As they join the nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some faith leaders are calling on the white community to speak out against racial violence.

At an online Vigil to End White Silence, the Rev. Mandy Beal of Birmingham Unitarian Church issued a call to action.

"White silence is violence," she stresses. "May we be confronted by our shortcomings and then mobilized to dismantle white supremacy culture. Let us move together from a place of guilt to grief to action."

Jennifer Teed, special projects coordinator for the Michigan Unitarian Universalist Social Justice Network, maintains more people want to speak out against racism and police brutality, but are unsure how.

"I think a lot of people are sitting at home, especially with the virus and just feeling stuck and not really feeling connected, especially if they are in primarily white communities or wealthy communities," she states.

The Unitarian Universalist Association is promoting the Movement for Black Lives' Week of Action, and providing examples of how Michiganders can show up for racial justice at the local level. Learn more online at uujustice.org.

The Rev. Julie Brock of Community Unitarian Universalists of Brighton encourages white Michiganders to learn about the history of racial injustice, and look for ways to get involved.

"For some of us it means donating to black-led organizations," she states. "For some of us, it means lending not just our wallets but our time and our energy to local black organizations working on projects to help black residents overcome the structures of injustice."

Teed notes she's proud of how she's seen members of the faith community move to conquer racism.

"There's always moments where people are waking up and wanting to get involved in things," she states. "But one thing that's really true in our congregations in Michigan is that people have been woke for a long time and so there's things that they can just engage deeper in, and connections and relationships that they're building stronger."

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020