 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2020 


Bond is set at $1 million for former M.P.D. officer Derek Chauvin; and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul remains the only holdout in making lynching a hate crime.

2020Talks - June 9, 2020 


Five states have primaries today: Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia. In the latter, people with physical disabilities and overseas service members can vote online.  

Groups Demand Armed Officers in Protests Show Badges

Law enforcement officers with no visible identification wait for protesters in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sat., June 6. (Wikimedia Commons)
Law enforcement officers with no visible identification wait for protesters in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sat., June 6. (Wikimedia Commons)
June 8, 2020

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Despite a weekend of peaceful protests in Washington, D.C., over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, civil liberties groups say the presence of unidentified law enforcement officials in the city is causing concern.

The Knight First Amendment Institute has called on Attorney General William Barr to require all officers to display their agency affiliations, after journalists identified Federal Bureau of Prisons officers with no insignia patrolling protests.

The so-called "No-Badge" practice is a way to avoid accountability and intimidate protesters, according to Garett Reppenhagen, executive director of the group Veterans for Peace. He said it's especially dangerous to use unidentified prison guards to patrol peaceful marchers.

"When the only folks you're used to dealing with are already convicted prisoners, I think you might tend on treating everybody as if they're a convicted prisoner, when they're just citizens of the United States trying to exercise their First Amendment rights," Reppenhagen said.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump began withdrawing National Guard troops from the nation's capital in a step back from his show of force against protesters in Lafayette Park last week. But some demonstrators say officers without visible identification remained on the scene over the weekend.

Trump's move comes after Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser requested he withdraw all extra federal officers from the city. She said unidentified federal personnel pose both safety and national security risks.

Reppenhagen said he agrees with Bowser. He pointed out that whenever armed soldiers are used to patrol crowds, it's an invitation for violent resistance.

"Not a lot of people like to be humiliated and intimidated by soldiers on their streets and in their communities," he said. "So, I'm a little worried that the more we militarize and escalate in our communities, the more we're going to see violence and bloodshed. And I hope that we can stand down our troops for black lives."

More demonstrations are planned for Monday in D.C., including an ongoing protest across from the fenced-in White House.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020