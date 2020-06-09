 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2020 


Bond is set at $1 million for former M.P.D. officer Derek Chauvin; and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul remains the only holdout in making lynching a hate crime.

2020Talks - June 9, 2020 


Five states have primaries today: Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia. In the latter, people with physical disabilities and overseas service members can vote online.  

Adding Job Creation to List of Benefits From Ag Conservation

Nutrient management, cover crops and alternative tilling are key components of farmer conservation practices, and supporters say these efforts could create a new wave of jobs in the agriculture sector. (Adobe Stock).
Nutrient management, cover crops and alternative tilling are key components of farmer conservation practices, and supporters say these efforts could create a new wave of jobs in the agriculture sector. (Adobe Stock).
June 9, 2020

JEFFERSON, Iawa -- Farmers in the nation's heartland are strongly encouraged to adopt conservation practices to lower their costs and help the environment. But an Iowa farmer says there's a side benefit that nobody talks about: job creation.

Farmer Bill Frederick said he has turned conservation work into a side business that is seeing more growth now than his actual farm.

"We've just hired a full-time employee and we have several seasonal employees and we truck a lot of product down from the Dakotas and Canada and stuff like that," Frederick said. "We keep a lot of trucks busy."

Frederick helps operate a company that provides seeding applications for cover crops, which prevent soil erosion and agriculture runoff.

A 2018 study by Iowa State and the Department of Natural Resources said more than $6 billion worth of conservation practices are in place on Iowa farms and landscapes.

The agriculture community has said in states such as Iowa, farmers routinely see the harmful effects of climate change through flooded fields and other extreme weather events. That has prompted more calls for conservation practices, such as cover crops.

Frederick said this approach protects waterways, while helping with a farmer's bottom line.

Aviva Glaser directs agriculture policy at the National Wildlife Federation. She said this emerging sector of the ag industry can make struggling farm communities more resilient.

"You need to get seeds, you need to get plants, you need to buy equipment," Glaser said. "So I think there's a lot of benefit that comes out of these conservation practices."

She said there still needs to be more government investment in farmer conservation programs, and groups such as hers hope there will be a larger authorization in the next Farm Bill, which is scheduled for renewal in 2023.

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020