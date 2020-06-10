It's June: Dive Into National Rivers Month

Every $1 million spent on watershed restoration can result in total economic activity of $2.2 million to $2.5 million, according to a study by the University of Oregon. (nm.audubon.org)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- There are five major rivers in New Mexico, and with June designated National Rivers Month, now is the time to appreciate them for the habitat, drinking water and recreation they provide.



The San Juan, Pecos, Rio Grande, Canadian and Gila are New Mexico's major rivers. From panfish trout to bass and catfish, said Jeff Arterburn, president of the Gila-Rio Grande Trout Unlimited chapter, there's no end to the variety of fish -- or the variety of the rivers themselves.



"Here in the Gila region," he said, "the rivers flow from high mountain peaks down through rugged canyons, and eventually become desert streams."



If you don't know much about U.S. rivers, the longest is the Missouri in the Midwest at 2,500 miles. The widest is the Mississippi River, which measures 11 miles across at one point in Minnesota. Rivers, wetlands and riparian areas comprise only 1% of the New Mexico landscape, but are essential in renewing the state's water supply.



Last month, a bill to protect portions of two remote rivers and their tributaries in southwest New Mexico was introduced in Congress by Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, both D-N.M. It would designate more than 440 miles of the Gila and San Francisco as Wild and Scenic Rivers, in an area home to a wide range of big-game species. If approved, Arterburn said, it could help bring more economic activity to that portion of the state through recreation.



"As far as the state of New Mexico, we have very few river miles that are dedicated as Wild and Scenic," he said, "and this is a really important step for that recognition of the Gila and San Francisco watersheds."



In northwest New Mexico, it's estimated the Colorado River system, which supplies water to cities, farms, utilities and tribes, contributes $60 billion in annual economic activity to the state. The Clean Water Act, enacted in 1972, began the process of keeping untold amounts of pollution out of rivers, but it's legislation the Trump administration has sought to curtail.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.