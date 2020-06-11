Illinois Faith Leaders Ready to Catalyze the Moment

Black ministers on the front lines of racism and police violence say the nation is at a catalytic moment in history. (AdobeStock)

CHICAGO -- Faith leaders in Illinois are joining others from around the country as prophetic witnesses to respond to the national unrest.



The Christian Community Development Association hosted an online "Catalyze the Moment" conversation on Wednesday, featuring black ministers on the front lines of racism and police violence.



As pastor of Canaan Community Church in Englewood, Rev. Jonathan Brooks says long before the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, advocates for the most marginalized communities have been calling for change.



And he encourages those who have been standing on the sidelines to step into this watershed moment in history.



"Be a voice that people of color have been desperately needing in this country since its inception," he states. "This is a national conversation, but if each and every one of us leaned into where we live, making that place a better place, a more just place, then we'll begin to see our whole country shift."



Brooks says while marching and protesting can spark change, he encourages actions that support the movement toward racial justice and healing.



Michelle Higgins is an activist and worship leader with Faith for Justice and serves with Action Saint Louis. She's been supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement since the unrest in Ferguson, Mo. following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown. She says today's sustained global uprising is deeply encouraging.



"It's so much more of an appreciation for doing protests and not watering down the purpose of it," she states. "We were quicker this time around to have demands. By June 1st we had local demands. That did not happen five, six days after Mike Brown was murdered."



Brooks says it's important to not wait until times of protest to stand up. He encourages Illinoisans to start at home, in their neighborhoods, and build relationships with their neighbors.



"When you center yourself in the community, you no longer get to pick sides," he states. "You are now about how do I make sure that everybody who lives in my neighborhood, works in my neighborhood, does any good work here feels supported, loved, and I try to understand where they're coming from."



The Chicago-based Christian Community Development Association works to restore broken and under-resourced communities.