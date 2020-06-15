 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2020 


A decision on charges expected after a fatal police shooting in Atlanta; and CARES Act money vital as some schools reopen.

2020Talks - June 15, 2020 


The Trump administration has rolled back protections in the Affordable Care Act for transgender and gender-nonconforming folks, and will allow religious exemptions to health-care providers who refuse to perform abortion services.

Will Online Ballot Request Bill Get Traction?

More than 1.2 million Ohioans voted by absentee ballot in the 2016 presidential election. (AdobeStock)
More than 1.2 million Ohioans voted by absentee ballot in the 2016 presidential election. (AdobeStock)
June 15, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Voting-rights organizations are encouraging the Ohio Senate to act quickly on a bill that would simplify the voting process. Senate Bill 191 would create an online absentee-ballot request system.

The current process of requesting and submitting an absentee ballot through the mail can take a few weeks. State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced the bill in September, which she noted was long before the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the 2020 primary.

"The whole pandemic and the way the primary went really kind of shined a light on the importance of this legislation and how helpful it would be to streamline this process," Gavarone said.

Voting-rights advocates are hopeful legislators make SB 191 a priority before summer recess so the system can be developed in time for the November election.

In proponent testimony before the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee, Chris Oliveti, director of legislative affairs with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office, noted eligible Ohioans already can register to vote online. He contended SB 191 would make the process of voting absentee just as easy.

"We will eliminate wasteful steps that are in there for the county boards right now," Ovileti said. "Sending that initial mailing out, they can cut that out. It saves money, it saves time, it saves effort from our overworked boards of election as well."

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said an online application system could be up and running in three months. And Gavarone said system security would be paramount.

"The bill in its current form had a delayed implementation to get a system in place," she said. "But I'd be certainly open to doing whatever we could to get something in place as quickly as possible, but then also prioritizing security and making sure it's done right."

More than 1.2 million Ohioans voted by absentee ballot in the 2016 presidential election.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020