 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 18, 2020 


Students in New York City are calling for school safety to be taken from the NYPD; Bolton book says Trump sought help from China and Turkey.

2020Talks - June 18, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at historic Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Iowa Governor says she'll sign an executive order to restore the right to vote for Iowans with past felony convictions. Plus, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes announcements about political speech on the platform.

Cuts Planned for Tacoma Educators Assisting Special-Needs Students

More than 100 Tacoma paraeducators will have their hours reduced so much in the new school year that they will no longer be eligible for health insurance. (NeONBRAND/Unsplash)
More than 100 Tacoma paraeducators will have their hours reduced so much in the new school year that they will no longer be eligible for health insurance. (NeONBRAND/Unsplash)
June 17, 2020

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma schools plan to cut or reduce the hours of hundreds of educators who work with the most vulnerable students. More than 400 paraeducators will be laid off, transferred or have their work hours cut in the fall.

Glory Tichy, president of the Tacoma Federation of Paraeducators, said she thinks the decision is short-sighted, adding that schools are going to need all hands on deck, even if there's less in-classroom time next fall because of COVID-19.

"It doesn't make sense that the district wouldn't be looking at whatever way possible that they could incorporate the staff that they have on hand to support in those additional ways," she said.

A spokesperson for the Tacoma School District said the decision isn't budget-related. Instead, the district anticipates campuses will have half the number of students on campus two days a week, requiring fewer staff members. The decision was made before the Washington State Office of Public Instruction announced it's planning for in-person education in the fall. The district has said this doesn't change its plans.

Along with assisting teachers, paraeducators work with students with special needs, including one-on-one support. Tichy said parents are concerned their students won't get the assistance they need if paraeducators aren't there to provide it.

"They know those students well; they know what works for them," she said. "They know how to anticipate when they're going to need extra support with something, and the idea that these students are only going to get that two days a week is devastating for them, as well."

The district has said it ensures that all Individual Education Plans will be met when students with special needs are on campus. However, reduced on-campus time means reduced hours for paraeducators. Tichy said more than 100 people will have their hours reduced enough to no longer be eligible for health insurance.

"For some folks," she said, "it may be them faced with a decision of, 'Do I even stay here and do this? Because if I can't contribute to my household, can't pay my bills, don't even get health insurance - you know. There's a lot of things to weigh out there right now.' "

Plans for next year still are in flux. Tichy said she and other paraeducators are encouraging the Tacoma Public School Board not to accept the dhttps://actionnetwork.org/petitions/petition-to-save-jobs-for-paraeducators-in-the-tacoma-school-district?source=direct_link&istrict's recommendations at its meeting on June 25. Her union also is circulating a petition to be delivered to the board.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020