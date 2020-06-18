 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 18, 2020 


Students in New York City are calling for school safety to be taken from the NYPD; Bolton book says Trump sought help from China and Turkey.

2020Talks - June 18, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at historic Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Iowa Governor says she'll sign an executive order to restore the right to vote for Iowans with past felony convictions. Plus, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes announcements about political speech on the platform.

Despite VA Eviction Ban, Landlords Attempt Removals

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has banned evictions in the state until June 30, a response to the high unemployment rate in the pandemic, but it may not be deterring some property owners. (Adobe Stock)
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has banned evictions in the state until June 30, a response to the high unemployment rate in the pandemic, but it may not be deterring some property owners. (Adobe Stock)
June 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. -- Out-of-work renters across Virginia say they're receiving eviction notices, even though last week Gov. Ralph Northam banned evictions through the end of June.

The moratorium is a response to an unemployment rate that's ballooned to almost 11% in the pandemic. However, some landlords are sending misleading notices that scare people into thinking they could lose their homes in the middle of a health crisis, said Phil Storey, a housing-advocacy attorney for the Virginia Poverty Law Center. He said it isn't illegal in Virginia to start eviction paperwork, but many of his clients report that some rent collectors' recent tactics have crossed the line into bullying.

"I've been saying I feel like now when the courts are closed to eviction hearings," he said, "it's kind of like a golden age for illegal eviction tactics by landlords who don't want to have to wait and follow the rules."

Storey said one of his unemployed clients in the Shenandoah Valley recently had his belongings illegally thrown into the street because the landlord wanted to sell the house. He said another client lives in senior housing that has a federally backed mortgage. Under the CARES Act, this protects tenants from evictions until the end of July. But Story said she's already receiving inaccurate notices that say she's about to lose her right to be there.

"Especially with elderly folks, who don't understand what the legal processes are or what their rights are," he said, "it can be very traumatic to get a notice that you interpret to mean that you could be out on the street in a matter of a few days."

Renters facing eviction can contact the Virginia Poverty Law Center at vplc.org.

The Northam administration is working on a rent relief program for Virginians during the pandemic. As of 2016, Richmond had the second-highest eviction rate in the country, and five other Virginia cities were in the top 10, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. That data is online at evictionlab.org, and the Virginia Supreme Court eviction-moratorium decision is at vacourts.gov.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020