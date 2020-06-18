Ohio Farmers Await Crackdown on Organic Import Fraud

The Office of Management and Budget is reviewing a proposed rule that is expected to reduce the importation of fraudulent organic products. (Adobe Stock)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some Ohio farmers are anxiously awaiting a new federal rule designed to get tTugh on fraudulent organic imports. The

In the Black Sea region alone, the National Organic Program has decertified more than 275 operations after unannounced inspections.



Schriver said her products are selling for less than they were before bogus 'organic' grains became a problem. The difference," she said, "is about $8,000 less for a field of beans and $14,000 less for a field of corn.



"That is a large amount of money for people like us," she said. "It is being able to repair our tractor, and if you want to take your kids school-clothes shopping, you don't have to worry about things like that. That's kind of what it is for us. And those numbers were only on 20 acres."



The proposed rule has been under review by the Office of Management and Budget since November and will be open for a 60-day public comment period once it is published.



Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH