Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 18, 2020 


Students in New York City are calling for school safety to be taken from the NYPD; Bolton book says Trump sought help from China and Turkey.

2020Talks - June 18, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at historic Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Iowa Governor says she'll sign an executive order to restore the right to vote for Iowans with past felony convictions. Plus, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes announcements about political speech on the platform.

Ohio Farmers Await Crackdown on Organic Import Fraud

The Office of Management and Budget is reviewing a proposed rule that is expected to reduce the importation of fraudulent organic products. (Adobe Stock)
June 17, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some Ohio farmers are anxiously awaiting a new federal rule designed to get tTugh on fraudulent organic imports. The
In the Black Sea region alone, the National Organic Program has decertified more than 275 operations after unannounced inspections.

Schriver said her products are selling for less than they were before bogus 'organic' grains became a problem. The difference," she said, "is about $8,000 less for a field of beans and $14,000 less for a field of corn.

"That is a large amount of money for people like us," she said. "It is being able to repair our tractor, and if you want to take your kids school-clothes shopping, you don't have to worry about things like that. That's kind of what it is for us. And those numbers were only on 20 acres."

The proposed rule has been under review by the Office of Management and Budget since November and will be open for a 60-day public comment period once it is published.

The proposed rule is online at Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
