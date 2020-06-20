 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 19, 2020 


The nation's highest court blocks Trump efforts to end DACA; and faith leaders hope a massive action this weekend will offer some light in the darkness.

2020Talks - June 19, 2020 


It's Juneteenth, the 155th anniversary of enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, learning they were free. And U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of DACA recipients, rejecting the Trump administration's attempt to repeal it.

Three Gulf of Maine Offshore Closures Recommended to Save Right Whales

People who catch lobster for a living have opposed tighter regulations on fishing gear, even though some of the gear jeopardizes critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. (NOAA)
People who catch lobster for a living have opposed tighter regulations on fishing gear, even though some of the gear jeopardizes critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. (NOAA)
June 19, 2020

BAR HARBOR, Maine - Emergency action is being requested to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The Pew Charitable Trusts petitioned Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross yesterday to do more to save the fewer than 400 North Atlantic right whales, many off New England shores. Peter Baker is the director of Pew's marine conservation work in New England.

He says they're recommending four targeted offshore closures - one year-round off the Massachusetts coast, and three seasonal areas in Gulf of Maine federal waters. Baker explains this would not impact most lobstermen.

"The state of Maine says that 76% of their lobstermen never leave state waters when they're fishing for lobsters," says Baker. "And the vast majority of these closed areas occur in federal waters that are offshore."

Baker says closing these areas would do a lot to preserve the species. Meanwhile, he says state and federal governments can negotiate regulations, such as fishing gear changes.

The state of Maine and local lobster groups claim recent federal right whale recommendations unfairly burden lobstermen.

Scientist Charles "Stormy" Mayo is director of the Right Whale Ecology Program at the Center for Coastal Studies. Mayo describes one way that right whales are most likely to die.

"It's quite clear that the principal causes in the issue of entanglement, the causes of mortality, are fixed fishing gear," says Mayo.

Many fishermen and lobstermen use rope from their buoy to their trap at the bottom of the ocean to retrieve their catch. But the right whales can get tangled in this rope, or fixed gear, often losing their lives.

Mayo says "ropeless" fishing gear technology is being extensively tested in New England.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts

Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020