 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 25, 2020 


California, Texas and Florida set records for new cases coronavirus cases in one day; children's advocates say the next COVID-19 relief must include food assistance.

2020Talks - June 25, 2020 


Two current DOJ whistleblowers testify to a House committee about politically motivated actions by AG William Barr. Plus, the American Statistical Association calls on the Census Bureau to justify two new political appointments.

New Volunteer Health Board to Help Foreign-Born North Dakotans

North Dakota's foreign-born population is only 3.9%, but it has seen large growth over the past decade. (Adobe Stock)
North Dakota's foreign-born population is only 3.9%, but it has seen large growth over the past decade. (Adobe Stock)
June 25, 2020

BISMARCK, N. D. -- As North Dakota's population becomes more diverse, state health officials are seeking guidance on how to better serve people arriving from other countries.

A new panel aims to help with any gaps. This week, the New American/Foreign Born/Immigrant Advisory Board held its first meeting.

The board consists of 40 volunteers with diverse backgrounds who will offer input to the North Dakota Department of Health, and help with access issues.

For example, according to North Dakota Health Equity Director Krissie Guerard, it could involve outreach to the immigrant community about immunization rates. The group or person raising the concern can go to the board for assistance.

"Whether it's messaging, making contacts, making sure that we are doing things in a culturally appropriate way for that certain group," said Guerard.

From 2010 to 2016, North Dakota's foreign-born population grew by 48%. Experts caution that the spike appears large because of the state's small immigrant population before that time period, but supporters of the initiative say it's still vital to do more outreach in these communities.

Guerard said because of the pandemic, the state actually had to speed up implementation of the advisory board to ensure these communities were being served.

As she put it, "Because of all the needs that there were in those communities, and some of the barriers in reaching those communities, it just made us go a little faster in the establishment of this board."

She added the health department is in the process of launching a similar effort for the state's Native American population.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020