Ambitious New Plan: Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

House Democrats say meaningful, intensive action is needed now to address climate change. (AdobeStock)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Some congressional Democrats have released a blueprint for how the country can hit net-zero emissions by 2050.



The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis presented a 500-page action plan on Tuesday to reduce carbon pollution "as quickly and aggressively as possible."



U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., a member of the committee, said the plan calls for the rapid deployment of wind, solar and energy efficiency, along with incentives for clean-vehicle technology manufacturing.



"There's of course a role for new technology as well," he said, "but we have a massive opportunity to deploy existing technologies and at least double the efficiency with which we turn a dollar of fuel into a lot of dollars of economic activity."



Casten said some of his key priorities in the report include promoting grid storage technologies, creating a program to reduce industrial emissions and strengthening efficiency metrics for federal public housing.



GOP leaders have criticized the plan, arguing it would kill jobs and benefit China.



The committee chair, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said the report comes at a critical moment as the nation grapples with a health pandemic and civil unrest.



"The air that we breathe is more important than ever, and America has to strengthen its supply chains," she said, "and this comes at a time where there's an awakening to the need to tackle systemic racism, and making sure pollution isn't accumulating in certain areas of the country."



Castor said the plan calls for the United States to restore its global leadership in confronting climate risks, and to ensure that leaders use the best possible data to make health and environmental decisions.



"The Trump administration hasn't listened to scientists, and they have rolled back our bedrock environmental protections on clean air and clean water," she said. "That's completely the wrong direction. Instead, the future is in clean energy."



According to an independent analysis, the plan could save more than 60,000 American lives each year and $8 trillion in climate and health benefits by 2050.



The report is online at climatecrisis.house.gov/report.