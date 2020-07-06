Monday: Last Day to Register to Vote in Arizona Primary

Arizonans voted for their presidential preferences in March, but the rest of the candidates for the Nov. 4 election will be chosen in the Aug 4. primary. (3desc/Adobe Stock)

PHOENIX -- Today is the final day to register to vote in Arizona's August 4 primary election. Anyone who isn't currently registered or has moved since the last time they voted can sign up or update their information online with their country recorder if they have a valid Arizona driver's license or state ID.



Arizona held its Presidential Preference Election back in March, but Emily Kirkland, director of Progress Now Arizona, said primary voters need to choose their party's candidates for the November general election.



"There are so many different state and local races that are going to be decided in August - state legislative races, county level races," Kirkland said. "In a lot of those cases, the primary is really the time in which the race gets decided."



A registration form can be mailed in, but must be postmarked by Monday, July 6. If you don't have a license or ID, you can register in person at any county recorder's office with proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport.



In order to vote in Arizona, you must be 18 years old by November 4.



Kirkland said today is a good day to go online and make sure your registration is still in effect, and to make sure it reflects your party affiliation and preferred method of voting.



"If you get your ballot in the mail, you have until July 24 to make that party preference," she said. "If you're planning to vote in person, you can request the ballot for the relevant party when you show up."



Kirkland reminded voters that Arizona does not automatically send mail-in ballots to everyone on their rolls. If - because of the COVID-19 pandemic or for any other reason - you don't want to vote in person at a polling location, she said, you must request a mail-in ballot.



"To register for the permanent early voting list, Monday is the deadline to do that. And mark that you want to receive an early ballot for every election," she said.



You can register or update your voter information online at ServiceArizona.com.



Kirkland said Progress Now Arizona also will assist with registrations today. For help, text "SHOWUP2020" to 474747, or go online to OneArizona.org/voting.