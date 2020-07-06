Could Certifications Help More Arkansans Find Jobs Post-Pandemic?

More than 50% of U.S. adults age 25 to 64 have earned a degree or other credential beyond a high school diploma, according to data from the Lumina Foundation. (Adobe Stock)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Millions of jobs across the U.S. have vanished in the months since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and many Arkansans may have to gain new skills or refresh the ones they have to navigate the jobs landscape amid the economic fallout from the public health crisis.



New data from the Lumina Foundation finds Arkansas ranks among the lowest in the nation for education attainment after high school, whether it be a college degree or industry certification.



Jeff Strohl, director of research at Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce, says for adults with no formal education beyond high school, the coronavirus will likely severely curb job prospects and could trigger long-term unemployment among millions.



"Since we're entered into the horrid pandemic recession, certifications are going to become very core to some of our reskilling and re-employment efforts," he stresses.



But, the Arkansas has made strides in post-secondary education.



According to the Lumina Foundation report, 43% of Arkansans now hold some form of post-high school credentials. That's up 17% since 2008.



Courtney Brown, vice president for strategic impact for the Lumina Foundation, says industry certifications typically take less time and money to earn than degrees, and can improve job prospects, especially in fields such as health care, education and government services.



"People with certifications and no other post-secondary credential are more likely to be employed than those without them," she points out. "We know that they make higher salaries, are more likely to be promoted and have greater job satisfaction than those without."



Black and Latino workers are among those most likely to have lost reliable income because of COVID-19, and the data show these groups also are less likely to have any post-secondary education or qualifications.



In Arkansas, around 24% of Black residents and 15% of Latino residents have some form of higher education, compared with 32% of residents who identify as white.