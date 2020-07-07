 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 7, 2020 


The U.S. Supreme Court rules against rogue 2016 Electoral College voters; SBA pandemic aid goes to companies that don't pledge to save or create jobs.

2020Talks - July 7, 2020 


Biden's climate change task force is making some progress; a federal judge orders the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down; and today sees elections in NJ and DE.

NC's Coastal Areas Could Get Economic Boost from Moving Forward Act

Millions of vacationers flock to North Carolina's Outer Banks each year. (Adobe Stock)
Millions of vacationers flock to North Carolina's Outer Banks each year. (Adobe Stock)
July 7, 2020

NAGS HEAD, N.C. -- Congress is considering a bill that would provide funding to coastal communities for investment in ocean and coastal-habitat restoration.

Advocates say the Moving Forward Act, which U.S. House lawmakers recently passed, would reduce the economic sting caused by the coronavirus, especially in coastal communities that rely on summer tourism. Dan Crawford, director of government relations at the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, said the state has a collection of shovel-ready projects.

"People need to know just what a great investment it's going to be. It's a great down payment to start the process of accepting and moving forward with a clean economy," Crawford said. "And, at a time when the economy has been decimated by the pandemic, it's going to get folks back to work."

One analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that for every $1 million spent on coastal restoration, around 15 new jobs are created, primarily in engineering, science, construction and fisheries.

Crawford added the legislation also will help the state adapt to climate change and protect its beaches for future generations.

"One of the more interesting aspect of an investment like this into our coastal economy is that it will help shore up the coastal areas and make sure they are protected down the road," he said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, in 2018 tourism generated a record $25 million in visitor spending. More than 230,000 jobs are tied to the tourism industry.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020