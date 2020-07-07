 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 7, 2020 


The U.S. Supreme Court rules against rogue 2016 Electoral College voters; SBA pandemic aid goes to companies that don't pledge to save or create jobs.

2020Talks - July 7, 2020 


Biden's climate change task force is making some progress; a federal judge orders the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down; and today sees elections in NJ and DE.

OR Coast Could Get Boost After 'Missed Opportunity' in 2008

Coastal-restoration projects in Oregon would improve watersheds for fish. (Joseph Hunkins/Flickr)
Coastal-restoration projects in Oregon would improve watersheds for fish. (Joseph Hunkins/Flickr)
July 7, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Congress could fund restoration projects on the Oregon coast - and focus on rural communities that were left behind in the wake of the 2008 recession.

Mark Trenholm, coast program director with the Wild Salmon Center, said the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2008 included funding for coastal restoration, but only three projects in Oregon were chosen - and they were mostly near urban areas. He said it was a missed opportunity.

"The Oregon coast got hit particularly hard, and stimulus funds really didn't hit the coast," Trernholm said. "So we'd like to make sure, as much as possible, we can get those federal funds directed to these small rural communities."

The House has passed an infrastructure bill called the Moving Forward Act that includes a $3 billion grant program for coastal restoration projects. Trenholm said the Wild Salmon Center has identified about 50 potential projects that could use these funds.

He said coastal-restoration projects also would boost the economy for communities that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is recognition that restoration jobs put food on the table, and restoration jobs support communities," Trenholm said.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study found every $1 million spent on coastal restoration projects generates 15-30 jobs.

Trenholm said restoring habitats for fish also has a greater value for people on the coast.

"Certainly the fishing community is an integral part of the Oregon coast and is really in the DNA of the Oregon coast," he said.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020