Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 10, 2020 


The Supreme Court opens the door for prosecutors to seek President Trump's financial records; a backlash in Florida on school reopening plans.

2020Talks - July 10, 2020 


US Supreme Court rules on Trump's tax returns; Houston mayor cancels Texas GOP's in-person convention; Louisiana has elections; and DC council gives people incarcerated for felonies the right to vote.

Absentee Ballots Go Out, One Month Ahead of CT Presidential Primary

Connecticut's presidential primary is coming up on August 11, so anyone who wants to vote with an absentee ballot needs to send their application in soon. (Svanblar/iStockphoto)
July 10, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut's presidential primary is now only one month away, and the state is sending out absentee ballot applications that must be returned ASAP.

The filled-out applications can be turned in to your town clerk starting in one week - and then, the ballot will be mailed directly to you.

Carol Reimers, president of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, says this year - for the first time - the state is mailing absentee-ballot applications to every registered voter. It's an acknowledgment that not everyone will feel safe voting in person due to the novel coronavirus.

"If you haven't received it by this week, I would definitely call your town clerk and say you haven't received it," says Reimers.

Voters can mark 'COVID' as their reason for needing an absentee ballot in the primary. The General Assembly is expected to meet as soon as next week for a special session, where they will consider allowing 'COVID' as a valid excuse to request absentee ballots in November, as well.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Denise Merrill is pleading for more people to volunteer as poll workers. Reimers says if the state doesn't get enough, some polling places may not be able to open up, or there could be long lines.

"Many of the past poll workers have been older, and they are now in that at-risk category for COVID-19," says Reimers. "So, this is a time when we really need a larger pool of poll workers. "

The closed presidential primary in Connecticut will be held on Tuesday, August 11. For more information, voters can consult the websites for the Secretary of State or the League of Women Voters of Connecticut.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CT

 
