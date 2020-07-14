Grassroots Groups Launch VoteNC.org

States with the highest voter turnout numbers have enacted same-day registration and easier vote-by-mail policies. (Adobe Stock)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Grassroots advocacy groups across the state have launched VoteNC.org, a get-out-the-vote campaign aimed at increasing voter turnout in this fall's presidential election.



North Carolina is widely viewed as a swing state, and Brigid Flaherty, co-director of Down Home North Carolina, one of several groups involved in the effort, said that makes voter outreach and engagement in the election process even more critical.



"Volunteers are really going to be the drivers of this election," Flaherty said. "We know that right now in the pandemic and the economic crisis that our communities are at a tipping point."



North Carolina is one of just five states holding presidential, gubernatorial and senatorial elections on November 3.



Flaherty said thousands of work-from-home volunteers are needed to make calls and help residents understand the vote-by-mail process.



"Election day is only three months and 21 days away," she said. "And we really believe that the next 100 days or so are really going to be critical for the future of the country and, honestly, North Carolina."



She said with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to hit communities of color and low-income ZIP codes hardest, voter turnout, especially among young people, can help propel elected officials who best represent their districts into office.



"By being able to volunteer at least one hour a week, we know that folks are going to be able to put in the time to actually get a North Carolina that looks like us," Flaherty said. "All of our organizations are fighting for black, white, brown, queer folks, folks of low wealth."



According to data from the group Democracy North Carolina, nearly half of the state's registered voters under age 25 did not vote in the 2016 presidential election.