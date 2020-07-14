 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 14, 2020 


The Trump administration issues talking points challenging health expert Fauci; Latinos challenge voting system in Washington State.

2020Talks - July 14, 2020 


Maine has its statewide primaries today; Texas and Alabama have primary runoffs. And lawsuits abound against the White House's new ICE rule, threatening to deport international students taking only online courses.

Grassroots Groups Launch VoteNC.org

States with the highest voter turnout numbers have enacted same-day registration and easier vote-by-mail policies. (Adobe Stock)
States with the highest voter turnout numbers have enacted same-day registration and easier vote-by-mail policies. (Adobe Stock)
July 13, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Grassroots advocacy groups across the state have launched VoteNC.org, a get-out-the-vote campaign aimed at increasing voter turnout in this fall's presidential election.

North Carolina is widely viewed as a swing state, and Brigid Flaherty, co-director of Down Home North Carolina, one of several groups involved in the effort, said that makes voter outreach and engagement in the election process even more critical.

"Volunteers are really going to be the drivers of this election," Flaherty said. "We know that right now in the pandemic and the economic crisis that our communities are at a tipping point."

North Carolina is one of just five states holding presidential, gubernatorial and senatorial elections on November 3.

Flaherty said thousands of work-from-home volunteers are needed to make calls and help residents understand the vote-by-mail process.

"Election day is only three months and 21 days away," she said. "And we really believe that the next 100 days or so are really going to be critical for the future of the country and, honestly, North Carolina."

She said with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to hit communities of color and low-income ZIP codes hardest, voter turnout, especially among young people, can help propel elected officials who best represent their districts into office.

"By being able to volunteer at least one hour a week, we know that folks are going to be able to put in the time to actually get a North Carolina that looks like us," Flaherty said. "All of our organizations are fighting for black, white, brown, queer folks, folks of low wealth."

According to data from the group Democracy North Carolina, nearly half of the state's registered voters under age 25 did not vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020