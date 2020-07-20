 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2020 


House committee chairs call for an investigation into unidentified federal agents in Portland and D.C.; schools say more funding is needed to open safely.

2020Talks - July 20, 2020 


Georgia Congressman John Lewis passed away on Friday. After fighting for civil rights, including voting rights, his whole career, Jim Clyburn and other House Democrats want to honor him by passing voting rights legislation into law.

More NC Workers See Medicaid Expansion as Racial Justice Issue

It's estimated that hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians have lost health insurance coverage due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
July 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Black Americans are more than twice as likely as whites to die of COVID-19, but even before the pandemic, racial health disparities too often cut short the lives of people of color.

North Carolina is one of a handful of states that has refused billions of federal dollars to cover Medicaid costs for a half-million additional low-income workers.

Darrion Smith is in the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union, and a member of Black Workers for Justice. He said for years, workers of color have advocated for Medicaid expansion in the state - and the current public health crisis illustrates why.

"And it would have brought a whole lot more health coverage to people throughout this state," Smith said. "All these different things link up. You've got poverty wages; people can't get healthcare, so people can't get preventative maintenance so they won't get sick."

The North Carolina General Assembly passed Senate Bill 808, touted as a Medicaid "transformation," which was signed this month by Gov. Roy Cooper. It changes the way healthcare providers are paid, and backers have said this will make it easier for Medicaid patients to get some types of services.

For now, however, 500,000 North Carolinians who could have been eligible are still shut out.

Smith said for him, politicians' stance on universal healthcare and Medicaid expansion signal whether they are genuinely committed to racial justice. And he isn't happy with either major party's presidential front-runner.

"Joe Biden isn't even for universal healthcare, or Medicare for all," he said. "Even though people don't like Donald Trump, Joe Biden is just back to the old status quo anyway."

According to state data from 2018, Black infants and children die at higher rates than their white peers. Rates of obesity and heart disease also are higher among Black North Carolinians compared with whites.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
