NC Faith Communities Speak Out Against Systemic Racism

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the media spotlight on police brutality, some North Carolina congregations are speaking out against racism. (Adobe Stock)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- National incidents involving police violence have prompted more faith-based organizations to speak out about where they stand on these issues.



The North Carolina Council of Churches represents more than 6,000 churches across the state and has issued a statement calling for the dismantling of institutions and systems that continue to perpetuate racism and inequality. Pastor Mindy Douglas of First Presbyterian Church in Durham said predominantly White churches have a particular responsibility to acknowledge the ways they have been silent and even complicit in systemic racism.



"And I do believe that our confession and repentance leads us inevitability to a response in humility and love and real tangible action for change," Douglas said.



The Council of Churches also has voiced support for law enforcement accountability, a ban on choke holds, and implementation of de-escalation, diversity and inclusion training for new police officers.



Reverend Dr. Conrad Pridgen is presiding elder of the Western North Carolina Conference AME Church. He pointed out that historically, white Christianity and racism in the U.S., notably in the South, have been closely intertwined. He said congregations can no longer remain passive.



"I definitely think that the Council's work is a unique work and that it certainly deviates from the norm," Pridgen said. "I'm sorry to say that, because I should have hoped that the church would be the first ones to say that injustice is wrong. "



The council recently sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper and state legislators calling for Medicaid expansion, public school funding, broadband access and criminal-justice reform.