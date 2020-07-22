 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2020 


Trump reportedly asked U.S. ambassador to steer the British Open to his Turnberry golf resort; kids not getting enough to eat during pandemic.

2020Talks - July 22, 2020 


Connecticut, Alabama and Vermont saw vote-by-mail victories this week; the veepstakes are on; and the Trump administration ordered exclusion of undocumented immigrants in the census count used for drawing districts.

Group Increases Hunting Opportunities in Northeast MT

American Prairie Reserve is holding an online drawing for elk hunting on one of its deeded properties this fall. (Gib Myers/APR)
American Prairie Reserve is holding an online drawing for elk hunting on one of its deeded properties this fall. (Gib Myers/APR)
July 22, 2020

HELENA, Mont. -- More hunting opportunities are coming to northeastern Montana this fall. The American Prairie Reserve is expanding hunting on its deeded properties, including the PN, which is located almost entirely within the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

Mike Kautz, director of public access and recreation with APR, said one part of their mission is to open up more lands for public recreation.

"One of the reasons that we enrolled more properties in block management this year was so that it can make it easier for Montana hunters to find open hunting ground and places where they can go with friends and family this hunting season," Kautz said.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks block management program helps landowners manage access to hunting on private land and isolated public land. APR has more than doubled the number of acres enrolled in block management since last year to more than 64,000 acres.

APR also will have an online drawing to pick hunters for elk hunting on land southeast of Malta. Kautz said this is new for its Blue Ridge property.

"[It's] A property that over the last few decades hasn't been open to public hunting," he said. "So for Montana hunters, that just means more acres and more opportunities."

Kautz said there's a lot of interest in the upcoming hunting season, especially since it's one safe way to get outside during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's certainly a socially distanced activity and a good one to do with your family," he said. "And so we expect to see a pretty busy hunting season this year."

More information is available at AmericanPrarie.org.

Disclosure: American Prairie Reserve contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020