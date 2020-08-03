 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2020 


Despite Trump threat NV Governor Sisolak signs expanded vote-by-mail into law; Trump wants Treasury to get percentage of any TikTok deal.

2020Talks - August 4, 2020 


Trump threatened litigation against Nevada for passing a bill to send ballots to all registered voters. Plus, Arizona, Michigan, Washington, Kansas and Missouri have primaries today.

Virtual Events Open Up New Worlds for Older MI Adults

Online platforms are expanding social and learning opportunities for Michiganders of all ages during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
August 3, 2020

LANSING, Mich. -- With COVID-19 unlikely to disappear anytime soon, Michigan's leading advocate for older adults is taking advantage of technology to keep folks informed and connected.

AARP Michigan hosts dozens of educational and social events throughout the state every year. And in order to ensure its members are not exposed to the coronavirus, all its events will be held virtually for the remainder of the year, said Careena Eggleston, program specialist for communications at AARP Michigan.

While it's not the same as face-to-face contact, Eggleston said online platforms are expanding opportunities and opening up new worlds for some people.

"While of course we're hearing they sort of miss being in person and the social opportunities that being in person afford us, we're able to offer more in a virtual environment and make that available to more individuals," Eggleston said.

She said AARP Michigan offers programming through their dedicated Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, as well as at aarp.org/mi.

Eggleston said today's technology is helping Michiganders observe social distancing, even as they stay in touch with others, access resources or learn something new.

"We're using our social media platforms for programs like how can you engage with your friends and family using Zoom; or how to prepare your garden for the fall season," she said. "We have an upcoming webinar on how to navigate the current job market."

Other upcoming events include movie and trivia nights, book clubs, and educational forums on the election, health and consumer fraud.

Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
