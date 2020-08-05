Older Idahoans Urged to Prepare for Voting on Election Day

Idahoans without state identification still can vote in the Nov. 3 election if they register by Oct. 9. (soupstock/Adobe Stock)

BOISE, Idaho - AARP is encouraging older Americans to get ready to vote this November.



AARP Idaho has launched its "Protect Voters 50-plus" campaign to educate people about what they need to do to have their voices heard in this election. For instance, Randy Simon, communications director for AARP Idaho, said an important date is approaching for anyone who doesn't have a driver's license or state identification card.



"If you don't have those ID cards," he said, "you can still download a registration form and bring it or mail to the clerk's office before Oct. 9."



Those forms need to be delivered to the voter's local county clerk's office. Simon encouraged people to check the Idaho Secretary of State's website for the latest election information.



While the state has not yet made a decision on whether it will hold the election with all mail-in ballots, as it did for the May primaries, Simon said Idahoans can apply for absentee ballots. They don't need an excuse for wanting to vote absentee. He added that candidates will need to speak up on the issues people ages 50 and older care about in order to get their votes.



"Like voting safely from home or in person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and lowering prescription drug prices," he said. "These have been priorities for us, and will continue to be priorities."



Simon said it's never too early to think about voting.



"Even though we are still in the dog days of summer, deadlines will be approaching sooner than we know it," he said, "and it's important to be prepared and to get their ballots cast and then make their voices heard in this election cycle."



More information on voting for Idahoans age 50 and older is online at aarp.org.