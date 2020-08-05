 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 5, 2020 


A massive explosion kills dozens and injures thousands in Beirut; and child care is key to getting Americans back to work.

2020Talks - August 5, 2020 


Election experts testify before the US House that more funding is necessary. And Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state had primaries yesterday; Hawaii and Tennessee have them later this week.

Pandemic Takes Toll on KY Nature Preserves

Of 372 plant species that Kentucky lists as endangered, threatened or of special concern, 206 are conserved in state nature preserves and natural areas. (Adobe Stock)
Of 372 plant species that Kentucky lists as endangered, threatened or of special concern, 206 are conserved in state nature preserves and natural areas. (Adobe Stock)
August 5, 2020

WINCHESTER, Ky. -- When state parks closed at the start of the pandemic, many Kentuckians ventured out to local nature preserves and natural areas, and experts say the heavy traffic has taken a toll on Kentucky's public lands.

Clare Sipple recently retired, but spent 18 years managing Lower Howard's Creek Nature and Heritage Preserve in Clark County. Over the past few months, she said, the staff has been working to pick up mounds of trash and scrub graffiti off the property's palisaded limestone cliffs.

"We became overrun with people bringing their children, their grills, their dogs, their fishing poles," she said. "On weekends, we were having over 400 people at a time. The trails were destroyed."

She said residents may not realize how much work goes into making trails safe and accessible for the more than 40 nature preserves and natural areas scattered across the state, totaling more than 26,000 acres. A list of nature preserves open to the public is on the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet's website.

Joyce Bender, retired branch manager at the Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission, said nature preserves' primary purpose is to protect habitat for rare and endangered species. While these areas also are designed for recreational use, she pointed out that they aren't built to handle large volumes of people.

"There's not very many of them. Kentucky really doesn't have enough natural areas set aside," she said. "And so, if you're out there ruining what we do have, that means there's a lesser experience for everyone else, and the resource suffers for the future."

Zeb Weese, who directs the state's Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves, said there has been a positive side to the increased activity.

"We have gotten more folks contact us about volunteering on these sites to help with trail work," he said, "and to help do invasive species work and things like that."

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued safety guidelines on its website for enjoying the outdoors, including staying at least 6 feet away from others, as well as other steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020