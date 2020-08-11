 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2020 


Small business owners say postal delays make it harder to survive the pandemic; federal stimulus funding falls short for mental health treatment.

2020Talks - August 11, 2020 


Connecticut updates its election rules, and two Trump allies face off in Georgia's state runoff. Plus, a preview of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Choices and Concerns as Schools Plan to Reopen

School reopening guidance includes best practices for social distancing, face masks and cleaning classrooms. (ShunTerra/Adobe Stock)
School reopening guidance includes best practices for social distancing, face masks and cleaning classrooms. (ShunTerra/Adobe Stock)
August 10, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania schools will begin reopening soon and advocates for children say there's a lot to consider for the quality of education as well as the safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has issued guidance for school reopening, but with the deadline closing in, many districts are still finalizing their plans to keep students and school staff safe.

Some districts will be combining classroom instruction and online learning, and many parents are enrolling their children in cyber schools.

But according to Kari King, president and CEO of the advocacy group Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children, the rapid shift to online learning last spring magnified the wide gaps between rich and poor school districts.

"As long as we're contending with educating in a virtual environment, that inequity that we see from school district to school district is certainly going to be much more prominent," she states.

King says many districts are providing additional technological support for students. More information about school reopening is available online at education.pa.gov.

King points out that the increased reliance on remote instruction raises additional concerns about the welfare of children. She says during the pandemic, reports of child abuse have declined, but that isn't necessarily a positive sign.

"When students aren't in school, they're not in front of those mandated reporters like teachers, school nurses, so it just not as easy to see those warning signs of abuse or neglect," she explains.

King says children's advocates are concerned that child abuse and neglect actually may be increasing, but they are not being reported.

The state guidance for reopening schools gives districts a lot of flexibility in planning how they will ensure the health and safety of their students and staff. And King emphasizes that parents need to make choices that work for them.

"It really comes down to being a family decision and what you think is safe and secure for your child and your family," she states.

King adds that it will be important for parents to take their children's feelings into consideration about being safe in school or needing more social interaction when making those decisions.

Disclosure: Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020