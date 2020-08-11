 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2020 


Small business owners say postal delays make it harder to survive the pandemic; federal stimulus funding falls short for mental health treatment.

2020Talks - August 11, 2020 


Connecticut updates its election rules, and two Trump allies face off in Georgia's state runoff. Plus, a preview of next week's Democratic National Convention.

Report: Contaminants Threaten Drinking Water for 300,000 Idahoans

Runoff from dairy and farming operations contains nitrogen that is affecting drinking water for people in Twin Falls and other parts of eastern Idaho. (Mark Gunn/Flickr)
Runoff from dairy and farming operations contains nitrogen that is affecting drinking water for people in Twin Falls and other parts of eastern Idaho. (Mark Gunn/Flickr)
August 10, 2020

KETCHUM, Idaho -- A new report raises growing concern about contamination of Idaho's Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

The Idaho Conservation League has released its second groundwater report on the aquifer, which supplies drinking water for more than 300,000 Idahoans.

Josh Johnson, a conservation associate with the group, says the greatest concerns are nitrogen and phosphorus, mainly from dairy operations and fertilizer use on farms, but there are ways to mitigate the threat.

"There's a number of different steps we can take to that effect -- best management practices in terms of managing the animal manure, managing the amount of fertilizer that goes on the fields," he points out. "That will be a really good first step to reducing this pollution problem."

The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer -- estimated to hold as much water as Lake Erie -- also is important for irrigating farms and the multi-billion dollar aquaculture industry along the Snake River.

Johnson says nitrate in groundwater, especially in Cassia, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, needs to be addressed. He says the federal limit for nitrate is 10-milligrams per liter and was set decades ago.

But new research is showing long-term consumption of nitrate-contaminated water can increase the risk of certain cancers and thyroid conditions.

"If the approach, as it's currently being pursued by agencies, is if it's below 10 milligrams per liter, that federal limit, then we don't have to worry about it," he states. "That's not something I feel confident in, because there's not science to back that up."

Johnson maintains it's time for Idaho to bring groundwater oversight under one agency.

"Consolidating the responsibility of groundwater protection under a single agency would be helpful, we think, because right now in Idaho, different agencies have different pieces of the puzzle, but there's sometimes lacking a coherent, overarching strategy," he states.

Johnson adds the Idaho Conservation League has sent its report to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, and the departments of Agriculture and Water Resources. He's looking to have more in-depth conversations with the agencies this fall.

Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020