Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; some schools have science-based metrics for open classroom instruction.

2020Talks - August 12, 2020 


California Sen. Kamala Harris will be on the ticket with Joe Biden in November. Four states had primaries yesterday, and two had runoffs. Georgia and Wisconsin appear to have improved since last time.

WV Small-Business Owners Decry Post Office Changes

The U.S. Postal Service reported a $2.2 billion loss in the second quarter of 2020. (Adobe stock)
August 11, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- As congressional Democrats call for an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's recent cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service, small-business owners in West Virginia say they are relying on the post office more than ever to keep their companies afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Dejoy reshuffled the leadership of the agency after critics claimed his operational changes have caused mail-delivery slowdowns.

Jeni Riser owns catering company Ms. Groovy's Kitchen in Charleston. She said the pandemic forced her company to switch to using suppliers that ship through the post office. But she said she can't afford the delivery delays that have come as a result of DeJoy's adjustments.

"It's not easy doing business right now," Riser said. "We have to jump through enough hoops during COVID. Now, the slowdown at the post office is yet another hoop that we're going to have to jump through to keep our doors open."

DeJoy has said his changes are intended to address the agency's growing deficit. The postal service reported a $2.2 billion loss during the second quarter of 2020.

Gat Caperton runs a furniture-making business in Morgan County. He's concerned the cutbacks will hit rural businesses hard since these areas don't have many delivery options.

"As a rural business, the U.S. Post Office is really pretty critical to us," Gaperton said. "And I think making cutbacks in U.S. post offices will clearly create a greater burden for rural businesses than urban businesses."

The Senate Democratic investigation into the USPS mail delays also will examine the potential impact on mail-in ballot voting, prescription drugs and other significant mail. A bipartisan group of senators is recommending a $25 billion stimulus to help support the postal service.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - WV

 
