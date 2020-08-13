 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2020 


Minutes after Biden selected Harris as VP, she throws first punch at Trump; teachers raise their hands with safety concerns.

2020Talks - August 13, 2020 


Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first public appearance and running mates. President Trump called Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene a GOP "star," despite her support for baseless conspiracy theory QAnon.

CO Teachers Paying for PPE Out of Pocket

At least $116 billion is needed to equip public schools - with masks, plexiglass, cleaning supplies, test kits and other safety measures - to stop COVID-19's spread. (Olgierd Rudak/Flickr)
At least $116 billion is needed to equip public schools - with masks, plexiglass, cleaning supplies, test kits and other safety measures - to stop COVID-19's spread. (Olgierd Rudak/Flickr)
August 13, 2020

DENVER -- As students head back to school, some Colorado teachers are raising their hands with safety concerns.

Kevin DiPasquale, a Denver-area 8th-grade STEM teacher and member of the American Federation of Teachers Colorado, said he's eager to be back in a classroom with his students. But he does not believe all schools are prepared to reopen safely, due to a lack of resources and the absence of a cohesive national strategy.

DiPasquale said teachers have had to find their own personal protective equipment (PPE) and pay out of pocket.

"Today I picked up face shields for masks for further PPE protection, and my students are coming on Monday," DiPasquale said. "The rest of my building is still waiting for Plexiglas dividers."

Safety concerns over reopening schools have been downplayed by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has claimed the coronavirus does not pose a large risk for children. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has stated, without evidence, children block COVID-19.

In the final two weeks of July, more than 97,000 U.S. children tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. At least 86 children have died from COVID-19 since May.

DiPasquale does not think risks to children should be taken lightly.

"When we have certain areas of our country that are shutting down because it's just not safe, but schools are being encouraged or even sometimes strong-armed into opening, it points to a larger issue of the value of education and educators in our country today," DiPasquale said.

The American Federation of Teachers estimates at least $116 billion is needed for masks, plastic shields, cleaning supplies, test kits and other safety measures, to stop the virus' spread.

In May, the U.S. House passed the HEROES Act, which included funding for schools, but aid packages stalled in the Senate.

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders last weekend, but none addressed public school funding.

In the meantime, DiPasquale said teachers and staff will do their best, and bear extra costs, to stay safe.

Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020